Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,004 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after acquiring an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Barclays decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

