Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $50,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,525.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $116.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $117.48. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.