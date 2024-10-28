Forsta AP Fonden Buys 3,900 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,184.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $264.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.12.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

