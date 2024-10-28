Forsta AP Fonden Buys 43,800 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 113.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 413,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $108.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.02%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

