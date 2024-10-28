Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 581.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 409,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349,362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 308,390 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15,046.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 265,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 140.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after buying an additional 256,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,094,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,116,000 after buying an additional 227,816 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.10.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

