Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,935,000 after buying an additional 55,859 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.9% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $212.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $2,687,925. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

