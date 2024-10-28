Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE F opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

