Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in American International Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after acquiring an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,825,000 after acquiring an additional 597,765 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 441,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,348,000 after purchasing an additional 405,230 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.12 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

