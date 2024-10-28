Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 8,200 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 987,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

DHI opened at $179.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.80.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

