Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 177.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 217,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $161.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $165.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.