Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after acquiring an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $846,615. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $119.47 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $121.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.68, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

