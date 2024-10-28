Gentherm (THRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Gentherm to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.43. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,313.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

