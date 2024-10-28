GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $96.12 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $102.74. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

