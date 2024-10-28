GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 353 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 40,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38,392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 431,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 429,992 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

