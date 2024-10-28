GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 432 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,276,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,333 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VO stock opened at $265.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

