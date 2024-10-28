GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1,525.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Clorox by 93.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Clorox by 15.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,524,000 after buying an additional 66,149 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Down 1.4 %

CLX stock opened at $156.69 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average is $145.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

