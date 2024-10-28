GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 115,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ZD opened at $46.43 on Monday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

