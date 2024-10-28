GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,218 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 25.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

F.N.B. Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE FNB opened at $14.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.96. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.65.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

