GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $5,154,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $892.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $848.43 billion, a PE ratio of 131.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $919.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $863.20.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

