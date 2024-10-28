GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 55,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,393,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 279,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Home Depot stock opened at $398.91 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

