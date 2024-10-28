GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 108.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $950.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $885.56 and a 200-day moving average of $797.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $548.44 and a 12 month high of $979.78.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

