GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 73.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BA opened at $155.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average of $171.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

