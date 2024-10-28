GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 74 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 58.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $7,898,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $292.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.78 and a 200 day moving average of $274.96.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.22.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

