GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $731,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of SEE opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

