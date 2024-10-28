GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $207.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $210.70.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

