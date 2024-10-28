GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,909 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $102.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

