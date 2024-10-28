GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $218.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.04 and a 200 day moving average of $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

