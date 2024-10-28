GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.82 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $205.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

