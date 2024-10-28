GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.3% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 313,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $113.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $508.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $92.94 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

