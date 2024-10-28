GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,052 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Helios Technologies worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

