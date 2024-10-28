GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 24,347 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,347 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265,620 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,442,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,335,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after buying an additional 124,721 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,198,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,203,000 after buying an additional 95,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $39.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $41.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.