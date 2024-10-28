GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 42,330 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,330 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after buying an additional 290,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,408,000 after acquiring an additional 253,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 392,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently -30.27%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

