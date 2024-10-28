GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 47 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,049,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWO opened at $282.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $293.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.