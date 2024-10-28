GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,113 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,770,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,334,000 after acquiring an additional 256,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,948,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after buying an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,055,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,828,000 after buying an additional 526,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.