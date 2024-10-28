GoDaddy (GDDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $160.53 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $167.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,637,509.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,931 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.