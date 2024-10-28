Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GRP.U opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $65.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.1994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.83%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

