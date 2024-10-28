Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) CFO Purchases $25,484.44 in Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) CFO Nick Barzee purchased 892 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $25,484.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $25,713. This trade represents a 11,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.