Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) CFO Purchases $25,484.44 in Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) CFO Nick Barzee purchased 892 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $25,484.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $25,713. This trade represents a 11,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of GCBC stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.41.
Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Greene County Bancorp Company Profile
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greene County Bancorp
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.