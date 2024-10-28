GSK (GSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. GSK has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.710-1.740 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. On average, analysts expect GSK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 62.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

