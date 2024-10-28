Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $222.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $638.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

