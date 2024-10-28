Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of HVT opened at $23.74 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $385.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth $206,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

