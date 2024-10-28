HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $363.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.55 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.71.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.