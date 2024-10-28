Head-To-Head Analysis: Viking (NYSE:VIK) versus Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Viking and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Viking alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0.82% 0.51% 0.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $4.93 billion 3.39 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $19.78 billion 0.84 $367.00 million $0.31 115.16

This table compares Viking and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Viking.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viking and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 3 9 0 2.75 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 2 4 2 3.00

Viking currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.23%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.64%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than Viking.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Viking on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services. This segment also offers heating, cooling, and energy solutions; gas distribution; water heaters; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental, as well as other home services. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for merchandise goods, commodities, and passengers through a network of approximately 22,000 km of track; 5,500 km of track network; 9,800 km of rail; and 3,300 km of motorways. The company's Midstream segment offers natural gas transmission, gathering and processing, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; 570 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage; 17 natural gas processing plants; and 10,600 km of gas gathering pipelines, as well as 525,000 tonnes polypropylene production capacity. Its Data segment operates approximately 228,000 operational telecom towers; approximately 54,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables; approximately 1 million fiber-to-the-premise connections; two semiconductor manufacturing facilities; and 70 distributed antenna systems, as well as 135 data centers and 750 megawatts of critical load capacity and an additional approximate 670 megawatts of contracted capacity. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.