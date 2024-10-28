Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,122 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Textron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $82.35 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

View Our Latest Report on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.