Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% during the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $887,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 250.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 517.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,406,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 110.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 851,442 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $20.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 and have sold 24,024 shares worth $1,051,375. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

