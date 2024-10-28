Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $141.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

