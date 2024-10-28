Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $824,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $252.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $169.55 and a one year high of $258.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.