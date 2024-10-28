Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $969,000 Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

BBIO opened at $23.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $676,234.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,831,544 shares of company stock valued at $150,128,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

