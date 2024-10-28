Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,173 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DMF. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 791,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 161,669 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 220,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $1,625,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,156,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,869,278.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $7.14 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

