Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,425,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,484,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,477 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $215,998,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,863,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,440,000 after purchasing an additional 108,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,640,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.00 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

