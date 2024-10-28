Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) PT Lowered to $13.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLF. DA Davidson increased their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

HLF stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $672.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Herbalife by 22.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Herbalife by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Herbalife during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

